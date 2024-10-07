Chirag Paswan Eyes Jharkhand Elections, Decision on NDA Alliance Imminent

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has announced his party's intention to compete in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. While a decision hasn't been reached on contesting under the NDA alliance or independently, the outcome will become clearer within days.

Following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah that he described as very positive, Paswan discussed the political landscape in Jharkhand amidst the state's election preparations. The Lok Janshakti Party is considering its stance after deciding not to contest recent elections in Haryana and J-K, where it supported the BJP instead.

Despite speculation on seat demands, Paswan remains tight-lipped, adhering to coalition principles. Meanwhile, there's ongoing support for a Bharat Ratna award for his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan—a recognition Chirag hopes will be awarded naturally without solicitation.

