Congress Eyes Victory in Haryana: Hooda's Optimism

Deepender Singh Hooda, Rohtak MP and Congress leader, expressed confidence in Congress forming the next Haryana government, crediting Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for building favorable atmospheres. Exit polls predict Congress's win, with Hooda highlighting the state’s progress lag under BJP's decade-long rule.

Updated: 07-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:41 IST
Congress Eyes Victory in Haryana: Hooda's Optimism
In a confident address, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed assurance that Congress would form the upcoming government in Haryana. He credited Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for generating momentum favoring Congress in the state.

Haryana's polls were conducted on Saturday, with results set to be declared on Tuesday. The Congress is poised to unseat the BJP, which has governed Haryana for a decade, according to various exit polls.

Hooda emphasized that the state has lagged in development under BJP's leadership, but anticipates change, driven by Congress's promises of prosperity and modern infrastructure development in Haryana.

