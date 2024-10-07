Congress Eyes Victory in Haryana: Hooda's Optimism

In a confident address, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda expressed assurance that Congress would form the upcoming government in Haryana. He credited Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' for generating momentum favoring Congress in the state.

Haryana's polls were conducted on Saturday, with results set to be declared on Tuesday. The Congress is poised to unseat the BJP, which has governed Haryana for a decade, according to various exit polls.

Hooda emphasized that the state has lagged in development under BJP's leadership, but anticipates change, driven by Congress's promises of prosperity and modern infrastructure development in Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)