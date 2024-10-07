Former Meghalaya Speaker Martin Danggo Resigns from BJP
Martin M Danggo, former Speaker of Meghalaya, has resigned from the BJP citing personal reasons. Danggo had joined the BJP in February last year. He previously served as Speaker from 2003 to 2008 with the Congress. Danggo's political journey includes affiliations with the People's Democratic Movement and the National People's Party.
Martin M Danggo, the former Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly, announced his resignation from the BJP on Monday, citing personal reasons. This development was confirmed by party leaders.
Danggo, who had joined the BJP in February of the previous year before the state Assembly elections, has requested the BJP state president to accept his resignation.
Previously, Danggo was the Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly from 2003 to 2008 as a member of the Congress. His political journey began in 1998 when he was elected from the Langrin seat as a People's Democratic Movement candidate, and he later held the position from Ranikor constituency multiple times.
