Political Vendetta? Manipur Congress President Faces ED Summons

Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra Singh failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate concerning a money laundering investigation. Congress claims the summons is politically motivated against Singh, who has been vocally critical of PM Narendra Modi and BJP leadership, alleging it is a form of harassment and revenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:24 IST
Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra Singh did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday regarding a money laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA).

A senior Congress official stated that the notice was sent a few days earlier, but Singh became aware only on Monday, which prevented his timely appearance.

Issued on October 3 by ED's assistant director Amit Kumar, the summons required Singh to present evidence and relevant records by October 7, warning of possible penalties for non-compliance.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the summons via social media, accusing it of being politically driven against Singh, a known critic of PM Narendra Modi and Manipur's BJP government.

N. Bupendra Meitei, Manipur Congress spokesperson, echoed similar criticisms, promising to contest the action legally and refusing to be silenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

