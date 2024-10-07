Punjab Panchayat Polls: A Political Showdown

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has leveled serious accusations against the reigning Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the party is undermining the panchayat election process in Punjab. SAD's Daljit Singh Cheema highlighted issues to the Punjab State Election Commissioner, alleging that opposition candidates face obstruction in filing nominations.

Accusing the AAP of conspiring to 'murder democracy,' SAD is calling for senior officers to serve as observers during elections and urges comprehensive documentation of the polling procedure. They demand action against AAP leaders and government officials accused of misconduct.

In solidarity, the Punjab Congress has also criticized AAP for alleged power misuse, accusing the ruling party of undemocratically rejecting opposition documentation and intimidating rivals. Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the AAP's capacity to maintain order, citing the murder of an AAP worker in Tarn Taran.

