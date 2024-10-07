Chhattisgarh's Strides in Development: CM Sai Meets PM Modi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Monday. In this significant meeting, the Chief Minister provided a comprehensive update on the state's developmental progress over the past nine months, emphasizing crucial initiatives in sectors like agriculture, skill development, and education.

The discussion included a briefing on a successful anti-Naxal operation, where PM Modi praised the courage of the security forces. Chief Minister Sai expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for sanctioning eight lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Chief Minister highlighted a major operation in Narayanpur-Dantewada, where 31 Naxals were eliminated, marking a historic success for the state.

Chhattisgarh is focusing on infrastructure development, with special attention to roads, schools, and hospitals. Efforts to generate employment aim to integrate individuals in Naxal-affected areas into mainstream society. The Prime Minister praised these efforts, stating they are restoring peace and fostering further development in Chhattisgarh. Special youth skill development schemes in tribal areas offer technical training, supporting economic advancement. In agriculture, digital technology boosts productivity, aligning with PM Modi's vision for "Developed India 2047."

