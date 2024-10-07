Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Faces Court Notice Over Controversial Independence Remark

A special court in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has issued a notice to BJP MP Kangana Ranaut following a petition challenging her claim that India attained true independence in 2014. The petition, filed by advocate Amit Kumar Sahu, will be heard in court on November 5.

The special MP-MLA court in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has served notices to Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut over a contentious remark about India's independence timeline.

Judge Vishweshwari Mishra issued the notices following a petition filed by advocate Amit Kumar Sahu, who argued that Ranaut's claim of India gaining true independence post-2014 undermines the sacrifice of freedom fighters.

The petition was initially lodged in 2021. With no action taken by local authorities, Sahu escalated the matter to higher courts. The case is listed for hearing on November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

