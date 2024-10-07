Controversy over Chief Minister's Bungalow Swap
Chief Minister Atishi has moved into a new bungalow on Flagstaff Road, following Arvind Kejriwal's departure. The BJP disputes whether Kejriwal vacated fully, citing a PWD letter. AAP calls the allegations baseless, stating all dues were cleared and a vacation report was filed.
Chief Minister Atishi officially shifted to bungalow number 6 on Flagstaff Road in north Delhi's Civil Lines, succeeding her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, officials reported Monday.
Following her move, the BJP accused the government of not handing over the bungalow to the public works department for reallocation. They claimed Arvind Kejriwal retained possession despite the shift, and labeled the property as 'Sheesh Mahal' citing alleged irregularities.
The AAP, however, dismissed these claims, stating all formalities, including bill payments and a PWD 'Vacation Report,' were completed. Atishi had an introductory meeting with her staff and continued her duties at the new address amid ongoing political back-and-forth.
