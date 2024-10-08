Left Menu

Indapur Ticket Sparks Rift Within NCP

Sharad Pawar's endorsement of Harshavardhan Patil for the Indapur seat in Maharashtra's upcoming assembly elections has caused unrest among party members. Patil, who recently joined the NCP (SP) from BJP, was favored over loyalists hoping for a ticket. A local party congregation is planned to address concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-10-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar's recent endorsement of Harshavardhan Patil as the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate for the Indapur seat in Maharashtra's assembly elections has sparked discontent among local party leaders.

Patil, a former BJP member, joined NCP (SP) and was quickly backed by Pawar, raising concerns among long-serving members hopeful for the candidacy. Despite the political boost, some party loyalists feel sidelined.

The discontent has prompted a planned congregation by local leaders to gauge support, as the official announcement for candidates is yet to be made by any political party in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

