Indapur Ticket Sparks Rift Within NCP

Sharad Pawar's recent endorsement of Harshavardhan Patil as the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate for the Indapur seat in Maharashtra's assembly elections has sparked discontent among local party leaders.

Patil, a former BJP member, joined NCP (SP) and was quickly backed by Pawar, raising concerns among long-serving members hopeful for the candidacy. Despite the political boost, some party loyalists feel sidelined.

The discontent has prompted a planned congregation by local leaders to gauge support, as the official announcement for candidates is yet to be made by any political party in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)