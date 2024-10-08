Kamala Harris Accuses Trump of Spreading Misinformation on Hurricane Aid
Kamala Harris criticized Donald Trump for disseminating false information on aid for Hurricane Helene survivors. She condemned political gamesmanship, highlighting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's refusal to communicate before Hurricane Milton. Both Harris and Trump are key figures in the upcoming November 5 presidential election.
In a recent statement, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of spreading misinformation regarding aid resources for survivors of Hurricane Helene. She labeled such actions as 'extraordinarily irresponsible.'
Harris, representing the Democrats, and Trump, the Republican frontrunner, are locked in a fierce contest for the U.S. presidency ahead of the November 5 election. The vice president further criticized what she termed as 'playing political games' within the context of disaster management.
Her comments came in response to questions about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's reluctance to engage in dialogue with her prior to the arrival of Hurricane Milton, which she described as 'utterly irresponsible.'
