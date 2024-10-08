High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided

The counting of votes commenced this Tuesday for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, signifying a crucial moment in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Elections were held in phases with a 64% voter turnout, and results are expected by the afternoon. Leading political entities such as the Congress-National Conference alliance, PDP, and BJP are central players in this historical election.

With high security and a three-tier security cover, the counting process is witnessing rigorous oversight by the Election Commission. Early indicators imply a significant reshuffle in the region's political landscape, with exit polls predicting a major advantage for the NC-Congress alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)