High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided
Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 witnesses counting of votes for 90 constituencies. This election determines the formation of the union territory's government. Major parties include Congress-National Conference alliance, PDP, and BJP. Expected results reveal major shifts in regional political dynamics.
The counting of votes commenced this Tuesday for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, signifying a crucial moment in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Elections were held in phases with a 64% voter turnout, and results are expected by the afternoon. Leading political entities such as the Congress-National Conference alliance, PDP, and BJP are central players in this historical election.
With high security and a three-tier security cover, the counting process is witnessing rigorous oversight by the Election Commission. Early indicators imply a significant reshuffle in the region's political landscape, with exit polls predicting a major advantage for the NC-Congress alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
