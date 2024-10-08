Left Menu

High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided

Jammu and Kashmir's first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 witnesses counting of votes for 90 constituencies. This election determines the formation of the union territory's government. Major parties include Congress-National Conference alliance, PDP, and BJP. Expected results reveal major shifts in regional political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu/Srinagar | Updated: 08-10-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 08:14 IST
High Stakes in Jammu and Kashmir: First Government Post Article 370 to be Decided
The counting of votes commenced this Tuesday for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, signifying a crucial moment in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Elections were held in phases with a 64% voter turnout, and results are expected by the afternoon. Leading political entities such as the Congress-National Conference alliance, PDP, and BJP are central players in this historical election.

With high security and a three-tier security cover, the counting process is witnessing rigorous oversight by the Election Commission. Early indicators imply a significant reshuffle in the region's political landscape, with exit polls predicting a major advantage for the NC-Congress alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

Latest News

