BJP's Hopes Rise Amid Tight Security in Jammu and Kashmir Vote Count

As vote counting begins for the 90-seat Jammu and Kashmir assembly, BJP state president Ravinder Raina expressed confidence in securing a majority with potential support from Independent candidates. A 'yagya' was performed by Raina to ensure victory, emphasizing the party's goal amidst tight security measures.

Security forces have been deployed across 20 counting centers in district headquarters, signifying the importance of this electoral event, the first since Article 370's abrogation. As votes were counted from 8 am, early trends placed the Congress-National Conference alliance ahead of the BJP.

The fate of 873 candidates vying for assembly seats remains undecided as Raina, hopeful of winning 30-35 seats, anticipates forming a coalition with others. He defended the Lieutenant Governor's MLA nominations as constitutional, criticizing Congress figures for stirring unnecessary controversy during vote counting.

(With inputs from agencies.)