Congress Leads in Early Election Trends, BJP Trails Behind

Early voter trends indicate Congress is leading ahead of BJP in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Congress is ahead in 48 seats in Haryana, and the Congress-National Conference Alliance leads in 39 seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Final results may differ from these early trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Early trends from the vote count on Tuesday pointed to the Congress leading over the BJP in Haryana and also taking the lead in Jammu and Kashmir.

TV reports showed that, in Haryana, the Congress was leading in 48 out of 78 reported seats while the BJP was ahead in 23, with the majority mark set at 45. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading in three seats, and AAP had yet to score.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-National Conference Alliance was ahead with 39 seats, while BJP trailed with 25. The PDP had six, and three seats went to others. These trends could shift significantly before final results are confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

