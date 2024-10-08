Congress Predicts Sweep in Upcoming Election, Targets BJP's Governance
Aditya Surjewala, Congress candidate from Kaithal, projects a decisive win for Congress, citing exit polls and public sentiment favoring change after a decade of BJP rule. Surjewala targets BJP's governance as corrupt and divisive, predicting Congress will secure up to 70 out of 90 seats.
In a bold statement, Aditya Surjewala, Congress candidate for Kaithal, confidently asserted on Tuesday that the BJP would secure no more than 15 seats in the upcoming election, while the Congress party is poised to capture around 60 to 70 seats, according to exit poll data and initial counting results.
Surjewala emphasized the wave of desire for change among the populace, attributing the sentiment to what he labeled as a decade of corrupt and divisive BJP governance. He detailed the rising inflation under BJP's rule, making it challenging for households to manage their expenses.
The Congress candidate did not hold back his criticism of the current government, accusing it of operating a "40% commission government" akin to previous allegations in Karnataka, where citizens had to pay exorbitant bribes. Surjewala further claimed that 'gunda raj' existed, with people receiving extortion calls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
