High-Stakes J&K Election: NC-Congress Confident, BJP Under Scrutiny

As vote counting commences in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly election, NC's Omar Abdullah warns BJP against manipulation if results aren't favorable. NC-Congress alliance is hopeful of victory, while PDP and BJP run separately. Allegations of democratic disruption surface, with calls for transparency and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 09:44 IST
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Counting has begun for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has issued a stern warning to the BJP. He cautioned them against resorting to any electoral manipulations if the results do not go in their favor, expressing confidence in the anticipated success of the NC-Congress alliance.

Interacting with reporters, Abdullah stated his optimism toward an alliance victory. "The decision rests with Jammu and Kashmir's voters, and by today afternoon, we will know their verdict," he said. Abdullah emphasized the need for transparency, urging the BJP to respect the people's mandate without resorting to underhanded tactics.

The NC, having partnered with Congress for this election, has not ruled out alliance adjustments based on results. Despite the decade-long election gap, Abdullah reiterated their self-reliance, stating, "We are not in need of additional support right now, but we'll assess post-results." The election, conducted in three phases, also saw the PDP and BJP campaigning independently, with Congress frontrunner TS Tony claiming a strong alliance effect against BJP's governance. Allegations by Tony of BJP diminishing the region's heritage and democratic processes have heightened the stakes as results loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

