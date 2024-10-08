Haryana Election Showdown: BJP Takes Narrow Lead Amid Intense Battle

The political battleground of Haryana witnessed a tense showdown between the ruling BJP and the Congress as vote counting got underway on Tuesday. Initial updates from the Election Commission at 10 am indicated that the BJP was leading in 43 seats compared to Congress' 34, marking a shift in early trends.

With counting across 90 assembly seats, security was notably stringent at 93 centers distributed over 22 districts. The BJP is determined to secure a third straight term, while Congress seeks to regain control in the state after a decade out of power.

Meanwhile, early trends had indicated notable leads by prominent figures such as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. As predictions varied, the outcome remained uncertain with INLD and Independents each leading in one seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)