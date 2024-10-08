Dushyant Chautala Trails in Haryana Assembly Elections

In Haryana's heated assembly elections, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan constituency, according to early trends revealed by the Election Commission of India.

Vote counting commenced at 8 am on Tuesday, with Chautala, the former deputy chief minister, lagging in fifth place as of 10:30 am.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh has taken the lead, holding a margin of 1,362 votes over his nearest competitor, BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.

(With inputs from agencies.)