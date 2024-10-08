Dushyant Chautala Trails in Haryana Assembly Elections
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, as trends from the Election Commission suggest. During the vote count that began on Tuesday, Chautala was in fifth place. Congress candidate Brijendra Singh is leading against BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:31 IST
- Country:
- India
In Haryana's heated assembly elections, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan constituency, according to early trends revealed by the Election Commission of India.
Vote counting commenced at 8 am on Tuesday, with Chautala, the former deputy chief minister, lagging in fifth place as of 10:30 am.
Meanwhile, Congress candidate Brijendra Singh has taken the lead, holding a margin of 1,362 votes over his nearest competitor, BJP candidate Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Suspends Rebel Leader Chitra Sarwara Ahead of Haryana Elections
BJP Membership Drive Soars to New Heights in Tripura and North Bank Region
Novo Nordisk Under Fire: Congressional Scrutiny on Drug Prices
Mayawati Urges Dalit Leaders to Sever Ties with the Congress
Congress Salutes Anura Kumara Dissanayake's Presidential Victory in Sri Lanka