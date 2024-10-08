Left Menu

Battle for Haryana: BJP Takes the Lead over Congress

In the Haryana assembly elections, the BJP has surpassed the majority mark by leading on 49 seats, while Congress leads on 35. Major players such as Chief Minister Saini and Congress leader Hooda are ahead. As the vote count continues, the BJP aims for a third consecutive term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 11:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed the majority in the Haryana assembly elections, securing leads in 49 seats compared to Congress's 35, as indicated by the latest Election Commission data.

Among notable politicians, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda were leading in their respective constituencies. Meanwhile, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were found trailing in theirs.

The election has been a closely watched contest with the BJP seeking a third consecutive term and Congress striving to reestablish its presence in the state. Voter turnout was recorded at 67.90%, and major players like INLD, BSP, and AAP have struggled to capture significant ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

