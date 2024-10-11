Obama Energizes Youth for Kamala Harris Against Trump

Former President Barack Obama delivered a fervent appeal supporting Vice President Kamala Harris and criticizing Donald Trump during a rally at a Pittsburgh college campus on Thursday. The event aimed to encourage young voters to participate in the November 5 election.

Obama, still a popular figure within the Democratic Party, made his case before a crowd at the University of Pittsburgh. Harris was campaigning out of state. The rally marked the beginning of Obama's series of appearances in battleground states.

Obama sharply contrasted Harris's preparedness and values with Trump's self-interest, urging voters to reject the former president's alleged deceitful strategies. The Harris campaign is focusing on increasing voter turnout among young people, essential to her potential success.

