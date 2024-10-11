Akhilesh Yadav's Defiance: Paying Tribute Amid Barriers

In a defiant gesture against governmental restraints, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav honored Jayaprakash Narayan by garlanding a bust outside his Lucknow residence. This act followed the administration's prevention of his visit to the JP International Centre, citing security concerns.

Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for erecting barriers and obstructions, accusing them of selling out socialist icons. Despite barricades and a heavy security presence around his house, Yadav managed to continue the tradition on Narayan's birth anniversary.

The Samajwadi Party leader questioned the motives behind the government's restrictions, hinting at larger conspiracies to diminish socialist values and public homage. He and other party leaders vowed to maintain their fight against the perceived undemocratic actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)