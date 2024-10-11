Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Defiance: Paying Tribute Amid Barriers

Amid tight security and barriers, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav paid tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan outside his house, accusing the BJP of conspiracy to halt his visit to the JP International Centre. Despite restrictions, Yadav garlanded a bust of Narayan and called out the government's hindrance of socialist traditions.

Lucknow | Updated: 11-10-2024
In a defiant gesture against governmental restraints, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav honored Jayaprakash Narayan by garlanding a bust outside his Lucknow residence. This act followed the administration's prevention of his visit to the JP International Centre, citing security concerns.

Yadav criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for erecting barriers and obstructions, accusing them of selling out socialist icons. Despite barricades and a heavy security presence around his house, Yadav managed to continue the tradition on Narayan's birth anniversary.

The Samajwadi Party leader questioned the motives behind the government's restrictions, hinting at larger conspiracies to diminish socialist values and public homage. He and other party leaders vowed to maintain their fight against the perceived undemocratic actions.

