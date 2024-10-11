Left Menu

High Court Drama: Gachagua's Impeachment Battle

Kenya's high court directed the impeachment case against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the Chief Justice after parliament impeached him on 11 charges. Gachagua denies allegations including corruption and ethnic incitement, calling it a political lynching. The decision has polarized Kenyan citizens and created a rift within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 14:08 IST
In a pivotal development, Kenya's High Court has referred the impeachment case of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to the Chief Justice. This comes after the country's parliament voted to impeach Gachagua on Tuesday, levelling 11 charges against him, including self-enrichment and inciting ethnic hatred.

Gachagua has staunchly denied the accusations, dismissing them as absurd and politically motivated. The case, which is drawing significant public interest, will next be scrutinized by a panel of three judges, as instructed by Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

The impeachment proceedings have exacerbated a divide between Gachagua and President William Ruto, extending beyond political circles to the general populace. The situation remains tense as the Senate prepares to debate and vote on his dismissal next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

