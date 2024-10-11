Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Alleged Remark

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has landed in hot water after allegedly making a contentious comment about a female leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. The Mahad representative, in a public gathering, stirred up the audience by asking if they desired 'a brother who works' or 'a sister who fools you'. This pointed reference was directed at Snehal Jagpat, a former Congress member and rival hoping to oppose him in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

In response, Jagpat criticized Gogawale's remarks, drawing attention to the disconnect between such statements and the state's efforts to empower women through programs like the Ladki Bahin scheme. She argued that these kinds of comments undermine the progress being made toward gender equality.

The incident has further fueled the political rivalry between the two factions as the assembly race heats up, with tensions likely to escalate as the election date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)