Left Menu

Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Alleged Remark

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale caused a stir after allegedly making an objectionable remark about Snehal Jagpat, a female opponent from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction. During an event, Gogawale questioned attendees if they preferred 'a working brother' over 'a sister who deceives'. Jagpat criticized the remark, highlighting it contradicts the state's pro-women initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:31 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Controversy with Alleged Remark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale has landed in hot water after allegedly making a contentious comment about a female leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. The Mahad representative, in a public gathering, stirred up the audience by asking if they desired 'a brother who works' or 'a sister who fools you'. This pointed reference was directed at Snehal Jagpat, a former Congress member and rival hoping to oppose him in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

In response, Jagpat criticized Gogawale's remarks, drawing attention to the disconnect between such statements and the state's efforts to empower women through programs like the Ladki Bahin scheme. She argued that these kinds of comments undermine the progress being made toward gender equality.

The incident has further fueled the political rivalry between the two factions as the assembly race heats up, with tensions likely to escalate as the election date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024