Congress Alleges EVM Discrepancies in Haryana Elections
The Congress party has submitted complaints to the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the Haryana assembly elections. The party claims discrepancies in battery percentages of EVMs potentially influenced the poll outcomes, citing unexpected results and calling for immediate inquiries.
The Congress party on Friday intensified its attack on the election process in Haryana, filing multiple complaints regarding discrepancies in electronic voting machines (EVMs). The complaints allege irregularities in battery levels of some EVMs, suggesting potential tampering that might have influenced the election results.
During the vote count for several constituencies, Congress candidates reported unusual battery levels in EVMs, notably some charged at 99%, while others were below 80%. The party claims such anomalies could have skewed results, favoring the BJP and resulting in Congress's unexpected defeat.
The party has urged the Election Commission to seal the problematic EVMs and conduct a thorough inquiry. Senior Congress leaders earlier met with EC officials, pressing for urgent action to ensure election integrity and transparency.
