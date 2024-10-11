Left Menu

BJP MP Criticizes AAP Over Delhi's Budget Deficit

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticizes AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi's Rs 7,000 crore budget deficit, suggesting it was intentional. Swaraj challenges AAP's financial management, accusing them of misleading citizens while infrastructure projects remain unfunded. AAP leaders' allegations against central agencies are also contested by the BJP MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:48 IST
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding Delhi's financial plight, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj attributed the city's budget deficit to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and finance head Atishi. According to recent findings by the Delhi Finance Department, the city faces an unprecedented deficit of Rs 7,000 crore, marking the first instance in 21 years where expenditures have outstripped income. Swaraj asserted this fiscal shortfall is a deliberate act by the AAP government.

Swaraj further highlighted discrepancies between AAP's claims of budget surplus and the exclusion of significant infrastructure allocations. She pointed out that essential projects like hospital renovations and court complexes have been neglected, alleging that the budget overlooked Rs 7,000 crore with the intent to deceive the public.

The BJP MP also addressed accusations from AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, who claim misuse of central investigative bodies by the BJP. Swaraj dismissed these allegations, noting the absence of legal validation and questioning the reason behind AAP leaders' frequent bail requests if no evidence has been found during agency raids. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

