BJP MP Criticizes AAP Over Delhi's Budget Deficit
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticizes AAP and Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi's Rs 7,000 crore budget deficit, suggesting it was intentional. Swaraj challenges AAP's financial management, accusing them of misleading citizens while infrastructure projects remain unfunded. AAP leaders' allegations against central agencies are also contested by the BJP MP.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding Delhi's financial plight, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj attributed the city's budget deficit to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and finance head Atishi. According to recent findings by the Delhi Finance Department, the city faces an unprecedented deficit of Rs 7,000 crore, marking the first instance in 21 years where expenditures have outstripped income. Swaraj asserted this fiscal shortfall is a deliberate act by the AAP government.
Swaraj further highlighted discrepancies between AAP's claims of budget surplus and the exclusion of significant infrastructure allocations. She pointed out that essential projects like hospital renovations and court complexes have been neglected, alleging that the budget overlooked Rs 7,000 crore with the intent to deceive the public.
The BJP MP also addressed accusations from AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, who claim misuse of central investigative bodies by the BJP. Swaraj dismissed these allegations, noting the absence of legal validation and questioning the reason behind AAP leaders' frequent bail requests if no evidence has been found during agency raids. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC defers hearing for Sept 30 on plea of Delhi CM Atishi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging HC order refusing to quash defamation case.
Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Defamation Case Against Kejriwal and Atishi
Supreme Court to Hear Kejriwal and Atishi's Defamation Plea on Monday
AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against ''unconstitutional, illegal'' MCD standing committee election: Delhi CM Atishi.
Arvind Kejriwal to Vacate Official CM Residence Amid Intensive Search for New Home