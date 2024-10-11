Left Menu

BJP Secures Third Term in Haryana Amid Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to govern Haryana for a third consecutive term with 48 seats and support from three independents. The Congress secured 37 seats, accusing Bhupinder Singh Hooda of their defeat and questioning election results amidst EVM machine controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 22:17 IST
BJP Secures Third Term in Haryana Amid Controversy
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark political achievement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to form its third consecutive government in Haryana, following their decisive win of 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. Adding to their strength, three independent legislators—Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon, and Savitri Jindal—have also pledged their support to the BJP. This development leaves the Congress party trailing with 37 seats.

BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia, speaking to ANI, confirmed ongoing preparations for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony but stated that the exact date and time remain unconfirmed. The ceremony is anticipated to be a grand affair with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend, alongside Chief Ministers from neighboring states and various Union ministers.

Amid celebrations, BJP's State President Mohan Lal Badoli pointed fingers at Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Congress's defeat. He remarked that Congress members would attribute their loss to Hooda. Meanwhile, Congress leader Gehlot expressed shock over the election results, suggesting unexpected outcomes, and indicated plans to probe into the matter, including filing a complaint with the Election Commission over alleged EVM machine irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024