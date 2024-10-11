BJP Secures Third Term in Haryana Amid Controversy

In a landmark political achievement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to form its third consecutive government in Haryana, following their decisive win of 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. Adding to their strength, three independent legislators—Devender Kadyan, Rajesh Joon, and Savitri Jindal—have also pledged their support to the BJP. This development leaves the Congress party trailing with 37 seats.

BJP leader Sanjay Bhatia, speaking to ANI, confirmed ongoing preparations for the upcoming swearing-in ceremony but stated that the exact date and time remain unconfirmed. The ceremony is anticipated to be a grand affair with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend, alongside Chief Ministers from neighboring states and various Union ministers.

Amid celebrations, BJP's State President Mohan Lal Badoli pointed fingers at Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Congress's defeat. He remarked that Congress members would attribute their loss to Hooda. Meanwhile, Congress leader Gehlot expressed shock over the election results, suggesting unexpected outcomes, and indicated plans to probe into the matter, including filing a complaint with the Election Commission over alleged EVM machine irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)