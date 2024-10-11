Kamala Harris Targets Black Male Voters with Economic Policies

In a strategic move to garner support from Black male voters in the upcoming election, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will spotlight her economic policies next week. According to insider sources, her campaign acknowledges concerns that Black men may be leaning toward her Republican adversary, Donald Trump—a shift that could prove pivotal in November.

Harris plans to seize the opportunity during an interview scheduled for Tuesday in Detroit with Charlamagne tha God, a well-known Black radio host who has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration. The discussion will delve into enhancing access to capital for Black entrepreneurs, bolstering small businesses, and addressing housing challenges, which are integral to Harris's comprehensive economic strategy designed to aid the middle class.

Notably, the initiative will steer clear of discussing racial justice matters, sources confirmed. This report has been compiled by Jarrett Renshaw and Nandita Bose, with editing by Heather Timmons and Deepa Babington.

