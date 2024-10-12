Left Menu

Blinken Backs Israel Amid Hezbollah Tensions: A Call for Diplomacy

Secretary Antony Blinken supported Israel's stance against Hezbollah, citing 'legitimate' reasons. While addressing Southeast Asian nations, he emphasized diplomacy to resolve the conflict, advocating for civilian protection and humanitarian aid. He stressed that people in both Israel and Lebanon wish to return home safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vientiane | Updated: 12-10-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 00:18 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed support for Israel's intensified actions against Hezbollah, underscoring the 'clear and legitimate' reasons behind its campaign. However, he stressed that the U.S. is heavily focused on pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Speaking at a news conference following the annual meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, Blinken highlighted that Hezbollah became involved in the conflict following the tragic events of October 7, opening additional fronts in the process. He emphasized that Israel has a vested and legitimate interest in ensuring the safe return of its evacuated citizens from the north.

Blinken also pointed out the shared desire of Lebanese citizens, who have fled their homes near the border, to return safely. As the situation remains tense, he advocated for a diplomatic understanding. He also called for increased humanitarian aid to reach north Gaza and other regions, stressing the importance of civilian protection amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

