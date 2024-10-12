Blinken Backs Israel Amid Hezbollah Tensions: A Call for Diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed support for Israel's intensified actions against Hezbollah, underscoring the 'clear and legitimate' reasons behind its campaign. However, he stressed that the U.S. is heavily focused on pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Speaking at a news conference following the annual meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Laos, Blinken highlighted that Hezbollah became involved in the conflict following the tragic events of October 7, opening additional fronts in the process. He emphasized that Israel has a vested and legitimate interest in ensuring the safe return of its evacuated citizens from the north.

Blinken also pointed out the shared desire of Lebanese citizens, who have fled their homes near the border, to return safely. As the situation remains tense, he advocated for a diplomatic understanding. He also called for increased humanitarian aid to reach north Gaza and other regions, stressing the importance of civilian protection amid ongoing hostilities.

