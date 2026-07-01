Tragedy in Lahore: Tutoring Centre Collapse Claims 14 Young Lives

Fourteen children, aged 5 to 16, died when a tutoring centre's roof collapsed in Lahore, Pakistan. The centre was reportedly unregistered and operating in a residential building with a dilapidated roof. Authorities have initiated a negligence investigation and aim to enforce stricter rules for such facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fourteen Children Died After The Roof Of A Tutoring Centre Collapsed In Pakistans Eastern City Of Lahore On Tuesday | Updated: 01-07-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 01:51 IST
Tragedy in Lahore: Tutoring Centre Collapse Claims 14 Young Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in Lahore, Pakistan, where fourteen young children lost their lives due to the collapse of a tutoring centre's roof, rescue officials confirmed.

The private after-school facility, unregistered and situated in a residential building with a dilapidated structure, housed children aged 5 to 16; most victims were under 9. A 30-year-old female teacher was also found under the debris.

This heartbreaking event has prompted authorities to open a possible negligence investigation while striving for stricter regulation of unregistered tutoring centres across the region, coinciding with Punjab's preparations for the rainy season. President Asif Ali Zardari emphasized the need for effective safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.

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