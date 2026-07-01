Meta's Legal Battle Over Children's Social Media Addiction Claims

A Federal Judge Rejected Meta Platforms Bid To Dismiss A Lawsuit By Us State Attorneys General Accusing It Of Designing Facebook And Instagram To Addict Children And Knowingly Concealing The Harm From The Public In A Decision Late Monday

A federal judge has refused Meta Platforms' request to dismiss a lawsuit from 29 U.S. state attorneys general. The lawsuit argues that Meta deliberately designed Facebook and Instagram to captivate children and concealed the associated dangers from the public.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers criticized Meta's compliance with the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, granting the states a summary judgment on that issue. California Attorney General Rob Bonta declared the decision crucial in holding Meta accountable for exacerbating a mental health crisis among American youth.

The judge identified factual disputes over accusations that Meta's social media platforms are addictive and whether the company falsely claimed otherwise. A trial involving several states' claims against Meta is set for August 18.