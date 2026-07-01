TikTok Settles Lawsuit Over Teen's Mental Health Impact
TikTok has settled a lawsuit with a minor who claimed the platform harmed his mental health. The case, part of a broader examination of social media's effects on youth, involved Google, Meta, and Snap. Details of the TikTok settlement, represented by Morgan & Morgan, remain undisclosed.
TikTok has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by a minor alleging the platform harmed his mental health, according to a representative from Morgan & Morgan, the law firm for the plaintiff.
This development precedes a second trial in California scrutinizing social media's role in the youth mental health crisis. The case was initiated by a 15-year-old, referred to as R.K.C., which also named YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat as defendants. YouTube previously settled in June, with Instagram and Snapchat set for trial in July.
Court filings reveal that R.K.C., hailing from Florida, began using social media at eight years old, subsequently experiencing addiction, sleep loss, and mental health issues.
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