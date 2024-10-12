Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify

Tensions escalate as Israeli airstrikes kill Lebanese soldiers and target U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah's rocket attacks continue. The conflict has claimed numerous lives, prompting international criticism. Hezbollah vows to intensify its attacks, complicating peace efforts and deepening the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:54 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes intensified on Friday, targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two Lebanese soldiers and injuring several peacekeepers. This development raises concerns as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah threatens to destabilize the region further.

Rescue operations are underway in Beirut, where a building collapsed after an Israeli airstrike, leaving 22 people dead. Hezbollah has launched numerous rocket attacks into Israel in solidarity with Palestinians, further exacerbating tensions.

Global leaders, including the U.N. and French Foreign Ministries, have condemned the attacks, while Israel defends its actions against Hezbollah's alleged infractions against U.N. resolutions. The international community remains on edge as efforts to de-escalate through diplomacy continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024