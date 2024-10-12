Escalating Tensions: Israel-Hezbollah Clashes Intensify

Israeli airstrikes intensified on Friday, targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of two Lebanese soldiers and injuring several peacekeepers. This development raises concerns as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah threatens to destabilize the region further.

Rescue operations are underway in Beirut, where a building collapsed after an Israeli airstrike, leaving 22 people dead. Hezbollah has launched numerous rocket attacks into Israel in solidarity with Palestinians, further exacerbating tensions.

Global leaders, including the U.N. and French Foreign Ministries, have condemned the attacks, while Israel defends its actions against Hezbollah's alleged infractions against U.N. resolutions. The international community remains on edge as efforts to de-escalate through diplomacy continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)