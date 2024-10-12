BJP Triumphs in Haryana with New Leadership

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commence its new government in Haryana with a grand swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 17 in Panchkula. In a statement released on Saturday, the party confirmed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP figures, and various state chief ministers at the event.

The oath-taking will unfold at the expansive Dusshera ground in Panchkula's Sector 5 at 10 am, marking a significant moment in Haryana's political timeline. This ceremony follows the BJP's strategic indication during the assembly election, positioning Nayab Singh Saini, who assumed the chief ministerial role in place of Manohar Lal Khattar since March, as their preferred choice should they secure a win.

This election victory marked the BJP's best-ever performance in Haryana, securing 48 seats, outstripping the Congress by 11 seats. The JJP and AAP experienced significant losses, and the INLD managed a mere two-seat win, emphasizing the strong mandate given to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)