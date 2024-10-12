BJP Triumphs in Haryana with New Leadership
The Bharatiya Janata Party's new government in Haryana will commence its term with a swearing-in ceremony on October 17 in Panchkula. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior party leaders and state chief ministers, will attend. Nayab Singh Saini takes the helm as the new Chief Minister after a historic election victory.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to commence its new government in Haryana with a grand swearing-in ceremony scheduled for October 17 in Panchkula. In a statement released on Saturday, the party confirmed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP figures, and various state chief ministers at the event.
The oath-taking will unfold at the expansive Dusshera ground in Panchkula's Sector 5 at 10 am, marking a significant moment in Haryana's political timeline. This ceremony follows the BJP's strategic indication during the assembly election, positioning Nayab Singh Saini, who assumed the chief ministerial role in place of Manohar Lal Khattar since March, as their preferred choice should they secure a win.
This election victory marked the BJP's best-ever performance in Haryana, securing 48 seats, outstripping the Congress by 11 seats. The JJP and AAP experienced significant losses, and the INLD managed a mere two-seat win, emphasizing the strong mandate given to the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pharma Leaders Advocate SEZ Status for Panchkula to Boost Industry Growth
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Supercomputers for Advanced Weather Research in India
Prime Minister Modi to Virtually Inaugurate Pune Metro Line Amid Protests and Heavy Rains
Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Bhagat Singh
Prime Minister Modi to Visit Thane for Women's Empowerment Event