Daily Highlights: Train Mishaps, Political Movements, and Cultural Strides

The Darbhanga Bagmati express passengers redirected after an accident in Tamil Nadu, and political leaders like Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi spotlight cultural-patriotic themes and government accountability. In the cultural spectrum, A R Rahman aids Kamala Harris' campaign with a special performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The passengers of the Darbhanga Bagmati express train that suffered an accident near Chennai have been sent to Darbhanga by a special train. The southern railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident to understand the cause and ensure safety in the future.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the foundation day of the RSS, highlighting its significant role in safeguarding Indian culture and fostering patriotism. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the government following a train accident in Tamil Nadu, questioning the lack of preventive measures.

In a cultural boost, renowned composer A R Rahman has created a special 30-minute performance for Vice President Kamala Harris, aiming to strengthen her presidential campaign as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

