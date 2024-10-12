Daily Highlights: Train Mishaps, Political Movements, and Cultural Strides

The passengers of the Darbhanga Bagmati express train that suffered an accident near Chennai have been sent to Darbhanga by a special train. The southern railway authorities have ordered an investigation into the incident to understand the cause and ensure safety in the future.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated the foundation day of the RSS, highlighting its significant role in safeguarding Indian culture and fostering patriotism. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the government following a train accident in Tamil Nadu, questioning the lack of preventive measures.

In a cultural boost, renowned composer A R Rahman has created a special 30-minute performance for Vice President Kamala Harris, aiming to strengthen her presidential campaign as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)