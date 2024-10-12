Left Menu

Uttarakhand's New Bridges: A Leap Towards Connectivity and Development

Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for new BRO projects in the state. The projects, including bridges across various regions, aim to enhance connectivity, boost tourism, and promote socio-economic growth. Nationwide, 75 BRO projects were launched, highlighting a commitment to strengthen border infrastructure and defense capabilities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday expressed deep gratitude towards Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating nine vital Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects within the state. Among the notable infrastructure unveiled were the Karcha, Meeng Gadhera, Ghastoli, and Pagal Nala Bridges in the Garhwal region, alongside the Shivalik Project Office and Residence in Dehradun district, as well as the Suringghat, Chimla, Panagarh, and Gosigarh Bridges.

Highlighting the significance of these projects, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized their potential to usher in notable developments in Uttarakhand's remote and underserved areas. The projects are envisioned to transform the state's landscape by improving connectivity, thus fostering socio-economic growth and enabling tourism to flourish. Additionally, these initiatives are expected to create substantial employment opportunities, invigorate village communities, and enhance access to border areas, thereby reinforcing economic progression and defense capabilities in strategic locations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually introduced 75 infrastructure projects across the nation from BRO, which amount to an investment of Rs 2,236 crore. Spanning 11 States and Union Territories, the projects epitomize the government's commitment to fortifying border infrastructure. In his address, Singh applauded the efforts as quintessential steps towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat by 2047', ensuring a blend of socio-economic advancement and fortified defense readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

