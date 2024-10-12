Congress Reflects on Haryana Assembly Poll Setback

In light of the unexpected loss in the Haryana Assembly elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has confirmed that the party is conducting a thorough analysis of the results. The party seeks to understand the factors that contributed to the defeat, focusing on a detailed booth-wise report to discern their shortcomings.

Kharge, alongside key leaders including Rahul Gandhi, has initiated a strategic evaluation process, scrutinizing the roles of both party workers and leadership. Despite widespread public and media favor, the Congress's defeat to BJP, which secured its third consecutive win in Haryana, has prompted a closer investigation.

While addressing reporters, Kharge assured that the insights gathered will guide Congress's approach in forthcoming elections, notably in Maharashtra, insisting that the Haryana results do not forecast similar outcomes elsewhere, but urging the importance of understanding this electoral setback.

(With inputs from agencies.)