Bungalow Dispute: AAP vs. LG Over Flagstaff Road Residence
A controversy has erupted over the allotment of a bungalow at Flagstaff Road in Delhi. The LG office accuses the AAP government of misleading procedures in transferring the residence to Chief Minister Atishi. Allegations also involve political maneuvering and misleading narratives from both sides.
A political controversy has flared up in Delhi over the allotment of a bungalow at Flagstaff Road, previously occupied by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Lieutenant Governor's (LG) office has accused the AAP government of misleading the public regarding the handover to current Chief Minister Atishi.
The LG office's statement, released on Saturday, described the transfer as one marred by 'devious and diabolic' efforts intended to subvert standard procedures. It further alleged that Atishi was actively involved in this misleading exercise, which sparked political acrimony among AAP, BJP, and LG office representatives.
Amid accusations of infractions and political motives, Atishi was said to have been compelled to leave the bungalow. However, the LG office countered by revealing Atishi already had another residence. Intense political posturing continues as the issue underscores the broader challenge of governance and accountability in the capital city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
