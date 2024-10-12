Karnataka's Tax Battle: A Fight for Fairness

In a heated dispute over tax allocation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Central Government of shortchanging Karnataka. He argues that the state's substantial tax contributions are met with scant financial returns, challenging the fairness of the current distribution model.

Karnataka, despite contributing significantly to national tax revenues and GDP, is being denied its fair share, according to Siddaramaiah. He claims that funds are disproportionately directed towards states with less governance effectiveness while Karnataka faces neglect.

The Chief Minister calls for a public debate on the issue, pressing for a revamp in tax policies to rectify what he sees as systemic discrimination. He emphasizes the necessity for Karnataka to receive equitable treatment to aid its development and manage local crises effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)