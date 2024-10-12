Political Clash in Madhya Pradesh: Leaders' Kin in Viral Video Scandal
A political clash erupted in Madhya Pradesh as the BJP and Congress exchanged allegations over videos showing misconduct by the nephew of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and the son of BJP minister Prahlad Patel. The incident led to an FIR against Aditya Singh for obstructing a government campaign.
A political clash has unfolded in Madhya Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party exchanging words over viral videos that have surfaced. These videos allegedly show misconduct by Aditya Singh, the nephew of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and Prabal Patel, the son of BJP minister Prahlad Patel.
Police have registered an FIR against Aditya Singh, along with his driver, for allegedly obstructing a state government campaign in Guna district. The video captures Aditya, former Raghogarh municipal president, holding a cigarette and arguing with government officials, including a policewoman.
Reacting to the incident, Digvijaya Singh remarked that the booking was over a 'petty incident'. In contrast, BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja criticized Singh for downplaying the behavior. Congress leader Yogendra Singh Parihar released a counter-video showing Minister Prahlad Patel's son supposedly manhandling police in Jabalpur.
