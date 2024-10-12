Vijayadashami Shastra Puja: A Call for Armed Cultural Tradition in Madhya Pradesh
During the Vijayadashami festival in Indore, Digvijaya Singh, former Chief Minister and Congress MP, and BJP MLA Usha Thakur participated in Shastra Puja. Thakur encouraged Hindus to arm themselves, while Singh stressed the importance of discretion. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the cultural balance of scriptures and weapons.
In a symbolically potent gesture, former Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh joined BJP MLA Usha Thakur for a Shastra Puja during the Vijayadashami celebrations in Indore's Indore district. Organised by a Rajput community, the event underscored the intersection of culture and politics in this central state.
BJP MLA Usha Thakur, addressing attendees, advocates for the Hindu community to be armed. 'While our children earn degrees, cultural values and the spirit of service are equally important. Every household should possess defensive tools, like sticks and swords, and those eligible must apply for gun licenses. Additionally, she emphasized environmental responsibility, urging Hindus to plant five trees before passing away.
Reacting to these assertions, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh expressed no objection but insisted on discretion regarding weapon use. We should remember that the pen remains our most powerful tool. In a parallel gesture, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed Shastra Puja at Indore's Police Line, highlighting the balance between Dharma's spiritual teachings and the need for physical defense as part of India's longstanding traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
