Sonia and Rahul Gandhi Join Dussehra Festivities at Red Fort

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, top figures of the Congress Party, marked the Dussehra festival at Red Fort. They extended warm greetings, emphasizing the triumph of good over evil. Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also shared festive wishes, highlighting the event's role in promoting unity and peace across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 22:59 IST
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi attended Dussehra celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, and Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, participated in the Dussehra celebrations organized by the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee at Delhi's iconic Red Fort. On this occasion, Rahul Gandhi shared heartfelt greetings on X, celebrating Vijayadashami as a festival of victory, truth, and happiness.

Joining the festivities, Congress leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered their well-wishes on X. Priyanka expressed a desire for widespread happiness, peace, and prosperity amongst all participants. The event highlighted the inclusive nature of Dussehra, emphasizing its cultural significance across India.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized Dussehra's importance as a reflection of India's unity in diversity, urging the nation to absorb its lessons of peace and harmony. Dussehra, marking the end of Navaratri, is a festival rooted in mythology with tales like Rama's victory over Ravana and sets the stage for Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

