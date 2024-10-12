Dussehra Celebrations: AAP Leaders Emphasize the Triumph of Good Over Evil
AAP leader Manish Sisodia extended greetings on Dussehra, emphasizing the victory of good over evil. He attended Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan festivities. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal also celebrated Dussehra at Chirag Delhi, advocating for governance inspired by 'Ram Rajya,' ensuring education and healthcare for all.
- Country:
- India
In a heartfelt message on Dussehra, Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leader, highlighted the festival's theme of good triumphing over evil. Sisodia extended warm wishes via a post on X, urging everyone to follow the path of truth and justice to uplift society.
The AAP leader was present at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in Patparganj, where he addressed a gathering, stressing that whether in Treta Yuga or Kalyug, evil figures like Ravana or modern-day dictators will always succumb to truth and righteousness. A massive crowd celebrated the symbolic triumph over tyranny, as articulated by Sisodia's message to invoke the inner Ram.
Meanwhile, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal celebrated Dussehra at Satpula Park in Chirag Delhi. Kejriwal spoke about drawing inspiration from the principles of 'Ram Rajya', aiming to provide equal educational and healthcare opportunities for all in Delhi. He underscored how the Delhi government meticulously follows these ideals, ensuring services like free electricity and broad social welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Discovery: Decomposed Bodies of Father and Daughters Found in Delhi Apartment
Delhi HC Petition Challenges Mobile Apps Over Privacy Threats
AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against ''unconstitutional, illegal'' MCD standing committee election: Delhi CM Atishi.
Delhi High Court Grants Bail In POCSO Case Due To Delayed Complaint
Delhi Mayor Demands Urgent Road Repair Report