Dussehra Celebrations: AAP Leaders Emphasize the Triumph of Good Over Evil

In a heartfelt message on Dussehra, Manish Sisodia, Aam Aadmi Party leader, highlighted the festival's theme of good triumphing over evil. Sisodia extended warm wishes via a post on X, urging everyone to follow the path of truth and justice to uplift society.

The AAP leader was present at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in Patparganj, where he addressed a gathering, stressing that whether in Treta Yuga or Kalyug, evil figures like Ravana or modern-day dictators will always succumb to truth and righteousness. A massive crowd celebrated the symbolic triumph over tyranny, as articulated by Sisodia's message to invoke the inner Ram.

Meanwhile, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal celebrated Dussehra at Satpula Park in Chirag Delhi. Kejriwal spoke about drawing inspiration from the principles of 'Ram Rajya', aiming to provide equal educational and healthcare opportunities for all in Delhi. He underscored how the Delhi government meticulously follows these ideals, ensuring services like free electricity and broad social welfare.

