Assam BJP Strategizes for Upcoming Bypolls

The Assam BJP's election committee gathered on Sunday to strategize for the upcoming bypolls across five assembly constituencies. The meeting, hosted at the State Guest House in Koinadhora, was attended by notable figures including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Despite the high-profile attendance, the party has kept the details of their deliberations under wraps.

According to BJP Assam Pradesh's social media post, the meeting was crucial for addressing the by-elections necessitated by the Lok Sabha election victories of previous seat holders in Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel confirmed these elections will proceed based on pre-delimitation constituency boundaries.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections marked the first electoral event since the contentious delimitation exercise specifically carried out in Assam. Criticism has arisen from opposition parties, suggesting the delimitation was orchestrated to favor the ruling BJP, marking a charged political atmosphere ahead of the bypolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)