Heated Proceedings: Pakistan Hosts 23rd SCO Summit Amid Political Tensions

Foreign delegations have arrived in Pakistan for the 23rd SCO summit. Amid heightened security, the city hosts delegations from Russia, China, India, and others. The PTI party debates protests over their jailed leader amid the summit, highlighting political tensions in the backdrop of the regional meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:52 IST
  • Pakistan

Foreign delegations began arriving in Pakistan on Sunday for the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, set to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16. The city braces for a high-profile meeting with heightened security measures, including army deployment to maintain order.

A heavy security presence, including over 9,000 police personnel, is tasked with securing venues and accommodations for foreign representatives. Islamabad Inspector-General of Police Nasir Ali Rizvi announced integrated safety and traffic plans to ensure smooth proceedings during the summit days.

Complicating the situation, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party threatens protests against restrictions on their leader Imran Khan. While some in the PTI favor protests, others are urging restraint, warning of potential disruption amid the international gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

