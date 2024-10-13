Left Menu

Akali Dal Warns AAP Government Amid Paddy Procurement Crisis

The Shiromani Akali Dal has threatened agitation against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over delayed paddy procurement. The party criticized the government's election conduct and sought intervention from the Akal Takht Jathedar regarding past religious misconduct allegations against its leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 20:18 IST
Akali Dal Warns AAP Government Amid Paddy Procurement Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has issued a stern warning to the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, threatening to initiate protests if paddy procurement and lifting from mandis is not completed within 72 hours. The call to action was made at a gathering of the party's core committee, chaired by SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

The committee highlighted the severe impact on farmers due to the government's failure to coordinate efficiently with the Centre for paddy procurement. Describing the situation as unprecedented in state history, they demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address the issue urgently or step down from his role.

In addition, the party raised concerns over the conduct of ongoing Panchayat elections, where opposition candidates reportedly faced hurdles and violence. SAD leaders are set to meet with the Akal Takht Jathedar to discuss allegations of religious misconduct previously admitted by SAD figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024