Akali Dal Warns AAP Government Amid Paddy Procurement Crisis

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has issued a stern warning to the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, threatening to initiate protests if paddy procurement and lifting from mandis is not completed within 72 hours. The call to action was made at a gathering of the party's core committee, chaired by SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar.

The committee highlighted the severe impact on farmers due to the government's failure to coordinate efficiently with the Centre for paddy procurement. Describing the situation as unprecedented in state history, they demanded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address the issue urgently or step down from his role.

In addition, the party raised concerns over the conduct of ongoing Panchayat elections, where opposition candidates reportedly faced hurdles and violence. SAD leaders are set to meet with the Akal Takht Jathedar to discuss allegations of religious misconduct previously admitted by SAD figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)