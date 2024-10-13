Left Menu

Social Democrats Lead Lithuania's Tight Election Amid Security Concerns

Lithuania's latest parliamentary election, dominated by living costs and national security issues, sees the opposition Social Democrats emerging as the leading party, though without a majority. Voter turnout increased to 52.1%, with the election results expected after midnight. Concerns over Russian threats remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:08 IST
Social Democrats Lead Lithuania's Tight Election Amid Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lithuania is witnessing a politically charged parliamentary election, as the opposition Social Democrats are emerging as the frontrunners, though short of a clear majority.

The election, influenced by critical issues such as rising living costs and national security concerns, drew a turnout of 52.1% among the 2.3 million eligible voters.

With tensions around potential Russian threats, the Baltic nation remains on high alert, while electoral results hang in the balance, anticipated to become clear only after midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024