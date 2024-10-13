Social Democrats Lead Lithuania's Tight Election Amid Security Concerns
Lithuania's latest parliamentary election, dominated by living costs and national security issues, sees the opposition Social Democrats emerging as the leading party, though without a majority. Voter turnout increased to 52.1%, with the election results expected after midnight. Concerns over Russian threats remain high.
Lithuania is witnessing a politically charged parliamentary election, as the opposition Social Democrats are emerging as the frontrunners, though short of a clear majority.
The election, influenced by critical issues such as rising living costs and national security concerns, drew a turnout of 52.1% among the 2.3 million eligible voters.
With tensions around potential Russian threats, the Baltic nation remains on high alert, while electoral results hang in the balance, anticipated to become clear only after midnight.
