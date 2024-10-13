Social Democrats Lead Lithuania's Tight Election Amid Security Concerns

Lithuania is witnessing a politically charged parliamentary election, as the opposition Social Democrats are emerging as the frontrunners, though short of a clear majority.

The election, influenced by critical issues such as rising living costs and national security concerns, drew a turnout of 52.1% among the 2.3 million eligible voters.

With tensions around potential Russian threats, the Baltic nation remains on high alert, while electoral results hang in the balance, anticipated to become clear only after midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)