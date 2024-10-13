Drone Strikes Shake Central Israel: Hezbollah Blamed

In a violent escalation, a drone strike in Israel's central city of Binyamina has left almost 40 individuals wounded, with three critically injured, according to Israeli rescue services. The militant group Hezbollah is facing accusations for the attack.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that two drones were launched from Lebanon on Sunday. The Israeli military confirmed the interception of one drone, reflecting the country's sophisticated air-defense system that typically prevents such incidents from causing injuries.

This event follows closely after another drone strike on Saturday during the Yom Kippur holiday, targeting a suburb of Tel Aviv. While that attack resulted in damage, no injuries were reported, marking an alarming pattern of drone aggression against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)