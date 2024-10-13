Historic Presidential Visit: Strengthening India-Algeria Relations

President Droupadi Murmu made a historic arrival in Algiers on Sunday, marking the beginning of her three-nation tour. The visit signifies the first time an Indian President has traveled to Algeria, highlighting efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between India and African nations.

A ceremonial welcome was extended to President Murmu at the airport by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Members of the Algerian cabinet were also in attendance, emphasizing the importance of the visit.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed the visit's historic nature on social media. The President's itinerary includes visits to Mauritania and Malawi, aiming to deepen India's ties with Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)