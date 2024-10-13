Left Menu

Historic Presidential Visit: Strengthening India-Algeria Relations

President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Algeria marks the first by an Indian Head of State to the country, aiming to bolster India-Africa ties. She was warmly received with a ceremonial welcome by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as part of her three-nation tour, including Mauritania and Malawi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:31 IST
Historic Presidential Visit: Strengthening India-Algeria Relations
visit
  • Country:
  • Algeria

President Droupadi Murmu made a historic arrival in Algiers on Sunday, marking the beginning of her three-nation tour. The visit signifies the first time an Indian President has traveled to Algeria, highlighting efforts to strengthen diplomatic relations between India and African nations.

A ceremonial welcome was extended to President Murmu at the airport by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, underscoring the significance of the occasion. Members of the Algerian cabinet were also in attendance, emphasizing the importance of the visit.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed the visit's historic nature on social media. The President's itinerary includes visits to Mauritania and Malawi, aiming to deepen India's ties with Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024