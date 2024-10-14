Rijiju Criticizes Congress: Ministry of Minority Affairs Controversy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging that it transformed the Ministry of Minority Affairs into what he described as a 'Muslim Affairs Ministry' to garner votes. Speaking at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Rijiju stated that such actions were aimed at turning Muslims into a vote bank, an approach he deemed unconstitutional.

Rijiju further accused the Congress of employing a 'divide-and-rule' strategy, claiming it resulted in harm to multiple communities, particularly Muslims. He argued that by establishing Muslims as a vote bank, the Congress neglected their interests while expecting consistent electoral support, which, according to Rijiju, adversely affected both the community and the country.

The backdrop to Rijiju's comments is the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, where a fierce contest is expected between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition and the ruling Mahayuti Alliance. In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the Congress won 44 seats. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the poll dates.

(With inputs from agencies.)