Historic Unity: Manipur's Diverse MLAs Meet for Peace Talks

In a pivotal move towards resolving the longstanding ethnic conflict in Manipur, legislators from the Meitei, Kuki, and Naga communities are preparing for a crucial meeting in New Delhi. This is the first such gathering since ethnic violence erupted last year, and it will occur under the vigilant supervision of the home ministry, officials disclosed.

Three MLAs representing the Naga community are confirmed to attend, while the exact number of participants from the Meitei and Kuki communities remains uncertain, officials said. These discussions form part of the Centre's strategic efforts to foster dialogue among the warring groups to address the crisis that has tragically resulted in over 200 deaths since May 2023.

An inside source revealed that three Naga MLAs, Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho, and Ram Muivah, affiliated with the Naga People's Front (NPF), will be present in the national capital. Concurrently, a contingent of Meitei MLAs, associated with the ruling BJP, have embarked on their journey to New Delhi, with others poised to follow shortly.

