Raut Accuses Maharashtra Government of Underworld Nexus Amid Siddique Murder Probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government following the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. Raut alleges that the current administration has allowed a resurgence of gang wars and underworld activities in Mumbai.

These accusations come amid claims linking the murder to a larger underworld network allegedly operating from Gujarat. Raut boldly challenged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to demonstrate leadership, labeling his past actions as merely symbolic.

In developments related to the investigation, Mumbai Police have arrested Pravin Lonkar for his involvement in the case. Meanwhile, an ossification test confirmed that another accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, is not a minor, prompting the court to extend police custody.

